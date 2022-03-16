State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AptarGroup by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 77,169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AptarGroup by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $2,847,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in AptarGroup by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATR opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.51. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.93. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.04 and a 1-year high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

