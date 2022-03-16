State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases New Shares in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of NV5 Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVEE. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

In other news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $365,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090. Corporate insiders own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.58 and a twelve month high of $141.48.

NV5 Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

