State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 775 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after buying an additional 37,115 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,770,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 597.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Assurant from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.90.

NYSE AIZ opened at $173.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.13. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.03 and a 12 month high of $173.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 13.47%. Assurant’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.86%.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

