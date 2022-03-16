State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Short Interest Update

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 13th total of 3,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in State Street by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

STT stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.81. 27,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,557,434. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54. State Street has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $104.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.49 and a 200-day moving average of $92.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

