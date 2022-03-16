Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-5.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

STLD stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.01. The company had a trading volume of 2,708,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,644. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,252,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,841 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 810,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,296,000 after acquiring an additional 120,345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 719,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,517 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

