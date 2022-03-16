Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STZHF has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

STZHF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. 31,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,743. Stelco has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

