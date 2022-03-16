Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2022

Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHFGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STZHF has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$64.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Stelco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

STZHF stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. 31,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,743. Stelco has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.30.

Stelco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.