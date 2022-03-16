Step Hero Price Tops $0.0543 on Major Exchanges (HERO)

Step Hero (HERO) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 16th. Step Hero has a market capitalization of $703,157.70 and approximately $316,259.00 worth of Step Hero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Hero coin can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Step Hero has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00103571 BTC.

About Step Hero

Step Hero is a coin. Step Hero’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,951,109 coins. Step Hero’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Step Hero

