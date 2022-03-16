Steve Oblak Sells 1,050 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $121,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total value of $150,080.09.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Steve Oblak sold 1,114 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $222,800.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Steve Oblak sold 2,160 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.89, for a total value of $403,682.40.

Wayfair stock traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.15. 3,644,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,614. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $355.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,462,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $2,887,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth $2,595,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wayfair from $313.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Wayfair from $240.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.75.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

