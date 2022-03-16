Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $65.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day moving average is $82.40. Roblox has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $141.60.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.62% and a negative return on equity of 84.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roblox will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 45,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $3,716,691.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,769 shares of company stock worth $7,795,551.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Roblox by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roblox by 269.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Roblox by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 73,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roblox (Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.