Stifel Nicolaus Increases Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target to C$9.25

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised Cardinal Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS:CRLFF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.52. The stock had a trading volume of 156,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,177. Cardinal Energy has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $6.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.78.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses to explore and produce oil and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada. Its operational areas include Midale, which is located in Weyburn Saskatchewan; Southern Alberta; East Central Alberta; and North Area of Canada.

