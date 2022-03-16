Stipend Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (SPD) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $169,887.57 and $32.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,996.85 or 1.00072493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $98.31 or 0.00239975 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011388 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00132114 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.52 or 0.00269777 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003999 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00031913 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 13,081,773 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

