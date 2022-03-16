Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 16th (ALEC, AVXL, BRT, DCGO, DEFN, GMAB, GMDA, KBH, LEN, MG)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 16th:

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. JMP Securities currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Emles Trust (TSE:DEFN). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$0.90 target price on the stock.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “KB Home's shares have outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have remained stable in the past 60 days. With resilient U.S. housing market momentum, backlog value at fourth quarter fiscal 2021-end grew 67% from a year ago to $4.95 billion, marking the highest fourth-quarter level since 2005. Robust backlog level, a strong lineup of community openings and solid return-focused growth model will help KB Home generate as much as $7.6 billion in housing revenues and double-digit operating margin in fiscal 2022. However, continued supply-chain issues, material cost inflation and higher wage are concerns for the company.”

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $91.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lennar has been benefiting from effective cost control and focus on making its homebuilding platform more efficient, which in turn resulted in higher operating leverage. Higher demand for new homes on declining mortgage rates and low inventory levels bodes well. Focus on the lighter land strategy to boost free cash flow will bolster the balance sheet and thereby drive returns. Gross margin was up 300 basis points (bps) for fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, given pricing power, its efforts toward reducing construction costs and lower interest expense. Yet, supply chain challenges along with rising land and labor costs continue to impact Lennar’s performance. It expects homes for first-quarter fiscal 2022 within 14,800-15,100 units, indicating a decline from 15,570 reported a year. Lennar shares have underperformed the industry over a year.”

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James to a hold rating. Raymond James currently has C$68.00 target price on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was given a $162.00 price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Russel Metals (TSE:RUS). They issued a buy rating and a C$36.00 price target on the stock.

Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL). They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $108.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Tandem Diabetes delivered better-than-expected revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021. The top line registered year-over-year growth, driven by robust pump shipments and growth in the company’s installed base. The continued adoption of the company’s t:slim X2 insulin pumps looks encouraging. The expanded international launch of Control IQ technology appears promising as well. The increase in the gross margin and an upbeat sales guidance for 2022 instill investor confidence. Tandem Diabetes has outperformed its industry for the past year. However, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the fourth quarter. The contraction of its adjusted operating margin is also discouraging. The company continues to face pandemic-led staffing challenges and global supply-chain headwinds, raising apprehension.”

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Viracta Therapeutics Inc. is a precision oncology company targeting virus-associated malignancies. The company is pursuing application of inducible synthetic lethality approach in other EBV-associated malignancies, such as nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gastric carcinoma and other virus-related cancers. Viracta Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $96.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Among all the independent refiners, Valero offers the most diversified refinery base with a capacity of 3.1 million barrels per day in its 15 refineries located throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. The company’s Gulf coast presence helped it to expand export volumes over the past years and gain from high distillate margins.Through the December-end quarter, the company returned $401 million to stockholders as dividend payments. Moreover, the company is expected to capitalize on the increasing demand for distillate fuel. However, high debt level can affect the company’s financial flexibility. Valero has been constantly bearing the brunt of increasing expenses, adversely affecting the income. Also, uncertainty in the refining business is making its near-term outlook gloomy. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Viper Energy generates strong and steady royalty income from mineral interests in Eagle Ford and the Permian Basin. Currently, the partnership has 27,027 net royalty acres,with 39 rigs currently operating on those acreages. Thus, it is well poised to boost production volumes. For 2022, the partnership expects its daily average oil equivalent production at 29.5-31.5 MBoe/d, suggesting an increase from the 2021 levels. This is likely to boost profits. Viper Energy is well-positioned to generate significant free cash flow through commodity price cycles. It expects to generate more $550 million in free cash flow this year. Also, it increased its quarterly cash distribution to 47 cents per common unit, indicating a 24% increase from the prior-quarter figure. Consequently, Viper Energy is considered a preferred energy company to own now.”

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Verona Pharma plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It researches, discovers and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $89.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “W. P. Carey Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in providing long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing for companies. The firm primarily invests in commercial properties that are generally triple-net leased to single corporate tenants including office, warehouse, industrial, logistics, retail, hotel, R&D, and self-storage properties. W. P. Carey Inc., formerly known as W. P. Carey & Co. LLC, is based in New York. “

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Wrap Reality, the Company’s virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform providing first responders with the discipline and practice in methods of de-escalation, conflict resolution, and use-of-force to better perform in the field. WRAP’s headquarters are in Tempe, Arizona. “

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $535.00 price target on the stock.

