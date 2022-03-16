Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for March, 16th (BHP, BL, BSM, CAMT, CCU, CSTR, EGY, GABC, JBGS, JOUT)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, March 16th:

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “KVH Europe A/S is a wholly owned subsidiary of USA-based KVH Industries, Inc. KVH is a leading provider of in-motion satellite TV and communication systems, having designed, manufactured, and sold more than one lakhs mobile satellite antennas for applications on boats, RVs, trucks, buses, and automobiles. KVH Europe is the preferred supplier of marine satellite TV systems to leading powerboat builders like Sunseeker, Princess, Fairline, Rodriquez, Azimut, and Astondoa. KVH’s mission is to connect mobile customers with the same digital television entertainment, communications, and Internet services that they enjoy in their home and offices. “

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lucid Group Inc. is an automotive company which specializes in electric cars. Lucid Group Inc., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp IV, is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “China Life Insurance Company Limited is the leading life insurance company in China’s life insurance market. The Company provides products and services including individual life insurance, group life insurance, accident and health insurance. The Company is China’s largest life insurance company, a leading provider of annuity products and life insurance for both individuals and groups, and a leading provider of accident and health insurance. Through its controlling shareholding in the China Life Insurance Assets Management Co., Ltd., the Company became China’s largest insurance asset management company and one of the largest institutional investors in China. “

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

