Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,162 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,201% compared to the average volume of 243 call options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aytu Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 183,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aytu Biopharma by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 49,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Aytu Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $2,206,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 793.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 335,625 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

AYTU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,182. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of -0.39. Aytu Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.14. Aytu Biopharma had a negative net margin of 102.28% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The company had revenue of $23.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Aytu Biopharma will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aytu Biopharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, acquiring, and commercializing novel products. Its products include Adzenys ER, Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT, Karbinal ER, Poly-Vi-Flor, Tri-Vi-Flor, Generic Tussionex, Tuzistra XR and ZolpiMist. The company was founded on August 9, 2002 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

