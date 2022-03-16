Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 436,600 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the February 13th total of 358,500 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor acquired 12,560 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $243,287.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 25.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,252 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.55. 1,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,695. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $504.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24). Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stoneridge will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

