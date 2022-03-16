STORE Capital Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.385 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

STORE Capital has raised its dividend payment by 5.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. STORE Capital has a payout ratio of 136.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STORE Capital to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.01. 3,320,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,432,588. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.25. STORE Capital has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital ( NYSE:STOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in STORE Capital by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in STORE Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 101,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

