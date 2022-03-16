Strat Aero (LON:AERO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.15

Shares of Strat Aero Plc (LON:AERO – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 1.15 ($0.01). Strat Aero shares last traded at GBX 1.15 ($0.01), with a volume of 835,045 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.15.
Strat Aero Company Profile (LON:AERO)
Further Reading
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Strat Aero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strat Aero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.