Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.140-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $672.21 million.

Stratasys stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. 17,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,058. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 1.25. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.83.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. Stratasys’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research raised shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stratasys from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,436,000 after acquiring an additional 14,327 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys (Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.