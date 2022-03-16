StrongHands (SHND) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $216.00

StrongHands (SHND) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $210,662.26 and $216.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, StrongHands has traded up 104.8% against the US dollar. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 45.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,846,671,211 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,657,972 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

Buying and Selling StrongHands

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.