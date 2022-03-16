Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,013 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Stryker by 146.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 13,677 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 18.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Stryker by 9.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 465,719 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $120,961,000 after acquiring an additional 40,931 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $261.42. The stock had a trading volume of 51,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,429. The stock has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $227.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.42.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.36%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.09.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.