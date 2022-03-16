Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SYK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.95.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $254.34 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $227.84 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.42. The company has a market capitalization of $96.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 171,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,742,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Stryker by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,056,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

