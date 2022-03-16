Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX) Short Interest Down 20.3% in February

Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ:SNAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 104,600 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 131,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 994,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryve Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

SNAX opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $21.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.42. Stryve Foods has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stryve Foods by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryve Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Stryve Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

