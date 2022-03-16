SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.68

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.68 and traded as low as C$5.86. SunOpta shares last traded at C$6.01, with a volume of 40,937 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.68. The company has a market cap of C$645.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.80.

About SunOpta (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

