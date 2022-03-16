SuperCoin (SUPER) Trading 35.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 58.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, SuperCoin has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. One SuperCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. SuperCoin has a market cap of $43,731.70 and $42.00 worth of SuperCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SuperCoin

SuperCoin (SUPER) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperCoin’s total supply is 54,139,955 coins. SuperCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinSuper and its Facebook page is accessible here . SuperCoin’s official website is supercoin.nl . The Reddit community for SuperCoin is /r/supercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

Buying and Selling SuperCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SuperCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

