Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.82.

Several research firms recently commented on SPB. upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.42 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.80 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.01.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

