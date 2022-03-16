Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Short Interest Down 19.4% in February

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the February 13th total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 465,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 140,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,229 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 105,313.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,812 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 81.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 40,145 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,083 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter.

SUPN opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

