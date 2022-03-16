Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a drop of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 3,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, insider William Scott Durall bought 217,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 434,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.46 per share, with a total value of $200,000.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Surgalign by 260.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,256 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Surgalign by 239.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,023,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,572 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Surgalign by 44.6% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,734 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Surgalign in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Surgalign by 25.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 238,675 shares during the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRGA opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Surgalign has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgalign will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

SRGA has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgalign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.95.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

