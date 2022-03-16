Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Surgalign updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.64.
In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 434,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Scott Durall acquired 217,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price target on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgalign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.
Surgalign Company Profile (Get Rating)
Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.
