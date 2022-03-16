Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Surgalign updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Surgalign stock opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $2.64.

Get Surgalign alerts:

In related news, CEO Terry M. Rich acquired 434,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William Scott Durall acquired 217,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Surgalign by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,789,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,194,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Surgalign by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,281 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Surgalign by 148.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 718,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 428,735 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Surgalign by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 349,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 111,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Surgalign during the third quarter worth $314,000. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRGA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital set a $1.00 price target on Surgalign in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surgalign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

Surgalign Company Profile (Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.