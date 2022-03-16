Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.13

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as low as $7.05. Swedish Match AB (publ) shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 14,467 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.