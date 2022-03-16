Swing Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (SWING)

Swing (SWING) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Swing coin can currently be bought for $0.0414 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Swing has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar. Swing has a total market capitalization of $229,484.47 and approximately $11.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Swing Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,548,270 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Buying and Selling Swing

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

