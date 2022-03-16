Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Price Target Cut to CHF 95 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 96 to CHF 95 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SSREY has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Swiss Re from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Swiss Re from CHF 84 to CHF 87 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 116,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.99. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $27.75.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

