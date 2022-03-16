Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 385,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 13th total of 479,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Synaptogenix stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. Synaptogenix has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNPX. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synaptogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix in the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synaptogenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C disease.

