SYNC Network Price Reaches $0.0147 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 16th. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and $358.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SYNC Network has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,944,518 coins and its circulating supply is 122,911,288 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

