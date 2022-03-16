Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.00

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 106 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 119.60 ($1.56). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.46), with a volume of 3,558 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Synectics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.02 million and a PE ratio of -40.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%.

About Synectics (LON:SNX)

Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synectics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synectics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.