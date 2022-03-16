Synectics (LON:SNX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $106.00

Synectics plc (LON:SNX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 106 ($1.38) and traded as high as GBX 119.60 ($1.56). Synectics shares last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.46), with a volume of 3,558 shares changing hands.
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Synectics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 99.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 106. The firm has a market capitalization of £20.02 million and a PE ratio of -40.18.
About Synectics (LON:SNX)
Synectics plc engages in the design, integration, and support of security and surveillance systems worldwide. It operates through two segments, Systems; and Security. The Systems segment develops, integrates, and delivers electronic surveillance solutions based on its proprietary technology for transport, infrastructure, public space, gaming, and oil and gas applications.
