SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells $98,434.70 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $98,434.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SYNNEX alerts:

On Tuesday, February 15th, Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $93,236.13.

On Friday, January 14th, Marshall Witt sold 550 shares of SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $59,521.00.

SYNNEX stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.60. 264,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.25. SYNNEX Co. has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.29. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.71.

SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,078,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in SYNNEX by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SYNNEX by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.75.

About SYNNEX (Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.