Synthetify Market Cap Achieves $5.28 Million (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Synthetify has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Synthetify has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $171,254.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetify coin can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00002326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000150 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.27 or 0.06623977 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,432.04 or 1.00109943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00039388 BTC.

About Synthetify

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Buying and Selling Synthetify

