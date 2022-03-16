Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

Shares of SYRS opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYRS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 397.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18,273.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

