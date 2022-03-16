Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 434.32% and a negative return on equity of 77.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.
Shares of SYRS opened at $1.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $9.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.45.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SYRS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
