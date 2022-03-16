System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Shares Up 3.6%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.77). 26 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 26,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.64).

Several research firms have weighed in on SYS1. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.59) price objective on shares of System1 Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on System1 Group from GBX 405 ($5.27) to GBX 385 ($5.01) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 367.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 335.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.73 million and a P/E ratio of 13.88.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

