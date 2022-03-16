Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 998,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWNT. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition by 239.9% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $687,000. Omni Partners US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition by 2.1% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 350,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition by 9.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $102,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TWNT remained flat at $$9.93 on Wednesday. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,028. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

About Tailwind Two Acquisition

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

