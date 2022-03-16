TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $1.91

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $2.31. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 410,101 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms have commented on TAL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358,798 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,982,000. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,020,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,025,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TAL Education Group Company Profile (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
