TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $1.91

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.91, but opened at $2.31. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 410,101 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on TAL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.26.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,550.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,026,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358,798 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,904,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,982,000. BSN Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,020,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,025,000. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

