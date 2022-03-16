Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $8.83

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.83, but opened at $8.61. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 2,810 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $904,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,279,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

