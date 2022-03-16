Tap Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges (XTP)

Tap (XTP) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Tap has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $588,598.33 and $1,392.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00035915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00104158 BTC.

Tap Profile

Tap is a coin. It launched on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the exchanges listed above.

