Tapmydata Market Cap Achieves $840,323.38 (TAP)

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One Tapmydata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tapmydata has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $840,323.38 and approximately $386.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00242430 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011394 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003996 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000968 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00033501 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $340.61 or 0.00830362 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Tapmydata Profile

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,986,430 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tapmydata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tapmydata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

