Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $5.26, but opened at $5.11. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 2,144 shares changing hands.

Specifically, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.85.

The stock has a market cap of $572.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 53,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 373.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 42,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

