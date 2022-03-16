Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.99. Taylor Devices shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 2,416 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $34.20 million, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 4.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taylor Devices stock. Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TAYD Get Rating ) by 146.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Taylor Devices worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Devices, Inc design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing & arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

