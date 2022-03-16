TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc’s (NASDAQ:TCBP) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 23rd

TC BioPharm’s (NASDAQ:TCBP – Get Rating) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 23rd. TC BioPharm had issued 4,117,648 shares in its public offering on February 11th. The total size of the offering was $17,500,004 based on an initial share price of $4.25. During TC BioPharm’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:TCBP opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. TC BioPharm has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Get TC BioPharm alerts:

About TC BioPharm (Get Rating)

TC BioPharm plc is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer and viral indications. TC BioPharm plc is based in EDINBURGH, Scotland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC BioPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC BioPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.