Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Price Target Cut to CHF 480

Tecan Group (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 605 to CHF 480 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tecan Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

OTCMKTS:TCHBF remained flat at $$403.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $449.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $544.40. Tecan Group has a 52-week low of $392.00 and a 52-week high of $645.00.

Tecan Group AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the development, production and distribution of laboratory instruments and solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business.

