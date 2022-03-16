Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF) Short Interest Update

Tecsys Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCYSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the February 13th total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.7 days.

TCYSF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS TCYSF opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Tecsys has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.51.

TECSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of enterprise wide distribution software and related services. Its supply chain execution applications include warehouse-centric, warehouse, distribution, and transportation management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Unites States, Europe, & Other.

