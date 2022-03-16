TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys $27,156.15 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $27,156.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,473 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $40,564.64.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,415.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,017.46.

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $6,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $5,875.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $22,893.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $56,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TELA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,215. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $170.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 17.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in TELA Bio by 57.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in TELA Bio by 5.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its stake in TELA Bio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

