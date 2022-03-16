TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Buys $40,564.64 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $40,564.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,331 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $27,156.15.

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,415.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,579 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,017.46.

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $6,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,875.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 1,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,893.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $56,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.77. 5,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,215. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.54. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $17.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TELA Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

